Normalisation Committee Consider Novelty League

The Normalisation Committee, mandated to run Ghana Football Association, are contemplating introducing a novelty league to replace the suspended league season.

The current league campaign, as well as other domestic competitions, were indefinitely suspended in the aftermath of Anas' Number 12 documentary which exposed the rot at GFA, leading to the resignation of Kwesi Nyantakyi and the formation of Normalisation Committee by FIFA.

Since the clubs have been engaging each other in friendly games to keep players active.

“We are thinking of a novelty competition and until we are through with it, I wouldn’t say much,” Dr Kofi Amoah, leader of Normalisation Committee stated in a presser on Tuesday.

Ghana last played a novelty League in 2005 which was won by Hearts of Oak after beating rivals Asante Kotoko in the finals.

The Novelty League is played in two zones (Northern and Southern), with the winners of each sector facing off in the finals to declare the overall Champions for the season.