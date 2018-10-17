GFA Accounts Currently Undergoing Forensic Auditing

The accounts of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) are currently being audited by a private auditing firm, the Normalization Committee setup by the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) and the government of Ghana has revealed.

The football governing body of the country after being exposed and tagged with corrupt practices has been on its knees since June 6, 2018. This was after an Anas Aremeyaw Anas investigative piece highlighted corrupt practices that the Association and its leaders engage in.

Government in consultation with FIFA has since been working together to get the GFA in order as well as to revive football in the country. In a bid to make that happen, a normalization committee has been set up to steer the affairs of the association until a new president is elected.

The Committee after being outdoored had an interaction with the media today at the Alisa Hotel. At the press conference today, they have stated that they have engaged a private auditing firm to forensically audit the accounts of the GFA.

Lawyer Dua Adonteng, a member of the Normalization Committee made the revelation at the press conference earlier today.The committee has up to March next year to complete their mandate given to them by FIFA.