It Will Be A Dream Come True To Wear Jersey - Nana Amponsah

Ghanaian forward, Nana Ampomah has confirmed his admiration for English Premier League giants Arsenal insisting it will be a dream come true to sign for the club.

The Waasland-Beveren striker has been on form in the ongoing season in the Belgium Jupiler League.

According to the 22-year-old, the Gunners club have been his boyhood club but will welcome offers from Manchester City and Chelsea.

''You can dream to play for Chelsea, Manchester United or Arsenal but then if they don't come for you your dreams never comes true but we will see, I just have to work hard, focus on the game and we will see where I can get to,'' Ampomah posted on his Facebook page.

''But I think I like Arsenal more because I like their style of playing. It's one of the teams I really liked growing up as a child so really like Arsenal. It will be a dream come true to play for Arsenal.''