Normalization Committee To Review GFA Statutes – Naa Adofoley

Naa Adofoley Nortey, a member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Normalization Committee has disclosed that they intend to review the statutes of the football governing body.

The committee which has been tasked with running the affairs of the GFA until a President is elected, earlier today met with the media for the first time since they were outdoored at the Alisa Hotel.

During an interaction with the press, one journalist asked whether they GFA statutes are currently being used by the committee. Madam Nana Adofoley Nortey who had the floor responded that they are currently using it but they intend to review it very soon.

“We are still using the statutes however bad. We intend to review them. We intend to communicate the major and important things we are doing”, she said.

The Normalization Committee has indicated that they have identified some issues with the GFA statutes as well as its laws and regulations. They have emphasized that it is part of their manadate to review the laws of the association but one month is not enough for them to do that. The have assured that as they continue to carry out their work, they will get to it and address it.

The review however will have to be done consciously in order not to flout the FIFA rules and regulations.

The normalization committee has up to March 2019 to complete their mandate which is to ensure that they bring normalcy to Ghana Football.