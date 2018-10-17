32 Referees Undergoing Training At Cape Coast Ahead Of AWCON 2018

Thirty two (32) match officials selected by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) are currently in Cape Coast to undergo a preparatory course to get them ready for the upcoming Total Women’s Africa Cup of Nations set to commence next month in Ghana.

The match officials include sixteen (16) referees as well as sixteen assistant referees. They are expected to be engaged in a five day preparatory course starting from today through to Sunday, October 21, 2018.

The training is to help ensure that the match officials stay on top of their game and in shape for the tasked ahead. Topics designed to be treated during the theoretical sessions include technical and tactical analysis of the game and reviewing of video clips of matches. They will also be taken through integrity and match manipulation sessions.

Besides being the grounds to prepare the referees for the Total Women’s Africa Cup of Nations tournament, the course will also provide a platform to assess and evaluate the match officials, and select the best and well-conditioned ones for the 2018 tournament.

Additionally, the officials whom have been selected from 25 Member Associations will go through medical screening, theoretical and physical drills in their quest to make the list for the final tournament.

The Total Women’s Africa Cup of Nations will run from November 17 to December 1 2018. The tournament will also be used as the continental qualifier for the FIFA Women’s World Cup France 2019.