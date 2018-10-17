Normalization Committee Demand Six-Points From CAF After Cancellation Of AFCON Qualifier Against Sierra Leone

The Ghana Football Association Normalization Committee has written to Confederation of African Football (CAF) demanding for the 6 points after the cancellation of the 2019 AFCON qualifier between the Black Stars and Sierra Leone last week.

President of the Normalisation Committee Dr Kofi Amoah made this known during a press briefing on Wednesday at the Alisa Hotel.

The doubleheader was scheduled for Thursday and Monday but was called off after Sierra Leone failed to meet a Fifa ultimatum.

While reports say Ghana could be awarded full points for the two games, other speculations say Sierra Leone will be taken out of the group completely, leaving only three teams. The results of the Leone Stars' two games played until now, in that case, would be nullified.