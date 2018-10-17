Karela United Rubbish Report Club Is For Sale

Karela United have rubbished media reports that Ghana Premier League club is up for sale.

The ownership of the Nzema-Ayinase is being speculated following the death of sole bankroller and founder Senator David Brigidi early this month.

Some media outlets have linked an unnamed Member of Parliament to the team but that has been rebuffed by the club's spokesperson Samuel Anyan.

"I have also seen the news on social media but i can confidently say we are not selling Karela United,'' Anyan told Akonoba Power Sports.

''The club is now in the hands of Board Of Trustees and have never decided to sell the club to anybody nor Parliamentarian.

''They are trying everything possible to maintain the club here in Ayinase because the club belongs to the good people of Elembele"

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com