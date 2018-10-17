Asante Kotoko Won't Rule Out Possible Move For Ismael Ganiyu - Nana Kwame Dankwah

Accra Representative of Asante Kotoko, Nana Kwame Dankwah says his outfit are ready to snap up want-away Karela FC defender Abdul Ismael Ganiyu.

Ganiyu, 22, joined the Anyinase-based outfit after parting ways with Ukrainian top flight side Olimpik Donetsk.

Several media reports suggest that the centre-back is close to penning a deal with the Porcupine Warriors as his contract with Karela FC looks set to run out by October 31.

"We are not playing the friendly because of Ishmael, we have played Hearts, AshantiGold and others did we want their player? Nana Kwame stated on Oyerepa FM.

"Kotoko is a club and we are ready to buy any good player our coach would request for. Should CK request for him, we will make efforts to do the right thing and get the player?"

"The player in question is a very good player and if Kotoko coach will need him, management will take steps to acquire the player. We can't write off any player."

