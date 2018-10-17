Karela FC Defender Ismael Ganiyu Sets Sights On Asante Kotoko Switch

Karela FC defender Ismael Abdul Ganiyu has reiterated his desire to don the jersey of Asante Kotoko.

Ganiyu, 22, joined the Anyinase-based outfit after parting ways with Ukrainian top flight side Olimpik Donetsk.

And several media reports suggest that the centre-back is close to penning a deal with the Porcupine Warriors as his contract with Karela FC looks set to run out by October 31.

When quizzed if he is ready to wear Asante Kotoko shirt, the former Wa All Stars defender did not hold back in affirming his desire to join the side.

"Of course yes", Ganiu told Kumasi-based FOX FM when asked whether he would like to play for Kotoko. "Former [Kotoko] coaches David Duncan and Michael Osei spoke with me for (for a move to Kotoko) before they eventually left the club, I will be happy to play for Kotoko", he continued.

Karela United are scheduled to host Asante Kotoko in a friendly match at the Crosby Awuah Memorial Park on Sunday, and the porcupine warriors will look to seal the deal with the Passioners before returning to Kumasi.

Meanwhile, Spokesman for Karela United Samuel Enyan Requelme told FOX FM his outfit are open to negotiations for the centre back if Kotoko presents official bid.

"Kotoko has not made any official offer for Ganiu but we will welcome them and negotiate if they present an offer", Requelme said.

He, however, claimed that Abdul Ganiu penned a two-year contract with Karela and still has one year contract with the Aiyinase (Nzema) based club, contrary to reports that the contract expires by end of October.

Kotoko, however, faces competition from regional rivals Ashanti Gold SC as well as Medeama SC for the signature of the former Wa All Stars star.

