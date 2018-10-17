'I Never Received Any Offer From Kotoko' - Former Hearts Winger Patrick Razak

Former Hearts of Oak winger, Patrick Razak has refuted claims that Asante Kotoko made an effort to sign him before he left the shores of the country.

The energetic winger was strongly linked to the Porcupine Warriors before he completed his move to Guinean giants Horoya last week.

However, the bulky forward insist he never received an offer from the Reds as reported.

“Yes I also heard things like that but the truth of the matter is no one from Kotoko approached me or my managers,” he told Peace FM.

“No Kotoko supporter of official approached me and so they were all rumours created by certain people.”

The 23-year-old recently signed a deal believed to be in the region of $150,000 with Horoya.

The 2017 WAFU Cup of Nation winner spent three seasons with Hearts of Oak.