Ghanaian Youngster Eddie Opoku Nominated For Rookie Of The Year Award In MLS

Ghanaian youngster Edward Opoku has been nominated for the AT & T Rookie of the Year award in the Major League Soccer.

The 22-year-old, who is having a breakthrough year in the United States has been impressive since making his debut for the Gold and Blacks.

Opoku made his first appearance for Columbus Crew in the MLS against Orlando City when he came on in the 68th minute for Niko Hansen.

He has since been a part of the senior side as they gradually wrap up a place in the playoffs.

Columbus Crew are fifth on the table in the Eastern conference with two games remaining in the regular season.

Opoku's compatriot's Harrison Afful and Jonathan Mensah have also earn nominations for Defender of the Year.

Players, media, and technical staff will vote for each category, with each group representing a third of the vote. Voting for each of the 10 categories began Monday, Oct. 15 and award finalists will be announced on Oct. 31.

