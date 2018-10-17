Deportivo Alaves Forward Patrick Twumasi Joins Group Training Ahead Of Celta Vigo Clash

Ghana forward Patrick Twumasi has rejoined group training at Deportivo Alaves after returning from injury.

The striker has been out for three weeks with an ankle sprain missing the games against Levante and Real Madrid.

The Spanish club has resumed training after the international break with the likes of Twumasi's compatriot Mubarak Wakaso all returning to camp.

The former Astana forward is expected to travel with the club to Baladios for the Celta Vigo encounter.

Twumasi is yet to score his first goal for the club since arriving from Kazakhstan on a four year deal.

Alaves are enjoying a good start to the season, having picked 14 points from 7 games, just two behind leaders Sevilla.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com