Abdul Razak Feels Disappointed For Not Given The Opportunity To Coach A National Team

Abdul Razak Tanko has expressed his disappointment for the lack of opportunities given to him to coach at the various national team.

Popularly known as the ‘Golden Boy’ played for the Black Stars and played a key role to win the 1978 African Cup of Nations.

“I went straight to the ministry that they should give a team to coach when I started my coaching career but I was told to go and get a team to coach on my own”.

“I feel very disappointed am not given any of the National teams to coach and I don’t know why it is so”, Razak said on Ashh FM’s Super Sports

According to the former UAE league star, it hit him a lot when he was overlooked for a national team job despite having “a lot of qualities and coaching experience”.

“It pains me a lot because I know I have a lot of qualities and experience to coach any of the National teams because am better than most of those handling our National teams”, he added.

Razak, who played for clubs in the UAE, Egypt and Ivory Coast, got ranked by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) in 2007 as one of the confederation’s 30 best footballers of the previous 50 years.