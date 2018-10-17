CAF President Dr. Ahmad To Attend Women’s AWCON Draw

President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Dr. Ahmad Ahmad, is expected to arrive in the country by close of this week for the Women's Africa Cup of Nations draw which comes off on Sunday October 21, 2018 at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel.

CAF's Inspection team, led by the Deputy General-Secretary of Football and development, Anthony Baffoe, yesterday inspected the facilities in Cape Coast which will be used during the tournament.

The team first visited the Cape Coast Sports Stadium and then later moved to the Robert Mensah Sports Stadium and the Nduom Sports Stadium which will be used as training venues for the tournament.

Information gathered by The Finder indicates that the teams to base at Cape Coast will lodge at the Ridge Royal Hotel, the Coconut Groove Hotel, Pimpamsi Hotel and the Bejaya Beach Hotel.

The Inspection team will today inspect the facilities in Accra, where they will visit the Accra Sports Stadium, the El Wak Sports Stadium and the Presec Legon pitch.

The teams that will be based in Accra will lodge at the Kempiski Hotel, Labadi Beach Hotel, M Plaza Hotel and A1 Hotel.

Speaking to the media on the final preparations done so far, Local Organising Committee chairperson, Freda Opoku Prempeh, stated that the only thing needed to be done is to intensify publicity.

She assured the public that the damaged PRESEC Legon pitch which has been earmarked for the tournament will be ready before the tournament kicks off in November.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com