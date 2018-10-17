Kasim Nuhu Set To Return For TSG Hoffenheim Ahead Of FC Nuremberg Clash

TSG Hoffenheim defender Kasim Nuhu has declared himself fit ahead of their Saturday's German Bundesliga clash against FC Nuremberg

Nuhu suffered an injury during his debut home game for TSG Hoffenheim against SC Freiburg in week 2 of the German Bundesliga last month.

The 23-year-old was replaced by Croatian forward Andreij Kramaric as the Wirsol Rhein-Neckar-Arena outfit went ahead to record a 3-1 victory.

'For now, everything is fine. I've started training with the team before the international break. I could have joined the Black Stars but I might not play if had come,' Nuhu told Happy FM.

'I'm very fit and in line to make a comeback this weekend.'

Nuhu joined Julian Nagelsmann's side on a five-year deal in the summer after helping Young Boys clinch the Swiss Super League last term.

