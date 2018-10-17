Prisoner Whose Surgery Bills Were Paid By Christian Atsu Dies

A 62 year old prisoner, Mama Theresa whose surgery bills was paid by Newcastle United star Christian Atsu has passed on days after the operation.

Atsu has been embarking on some major philanthropic works in recent weeks, with the winger's latest kind gesture being extended ailing woman.

Mama Theresa was serving a 10-year jail term.

The old lady had been arrested for possessing marijuana, but was in serious condition following the deterioration of her health jail.

The old woman, therefore, needed immediate access to healthcare but the prison system was unable to raise funds for the emergency surgery.

However, Atsu stepped in and offered to pay for the full cost of her surgery and recuperation after hearing of her predicaments.

Unfortunately, the old lady passed on while she was being operated upon by doctors.

This comes after the Black Stars winger also saved a mother and her two daughters from going to jail for taking some leftover corn estimated at GH¢10 which did not belong to them.

The three were set serve a three-month sentence for 'stealing' the corn until Atsu donated GH¢1000 for their release.

