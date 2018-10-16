Ex Black Stars Forward Nii Odartey Lamptey Reveals Bribery Attempts At 1993 FIFA U-20 World Cup

Former Black Stars and Ston Villa forward, Nii Odartey has shockingly confirmed that there was a bribery attempt from unnamed officials during the 1993 FIFA U-20 World Cup in the build-up to their quarter-final clash against Russia in Australia.

The former Coventry City forward confirmed monetary doping in their camp in order to play it soft against Russia in a game the Black Satellites won 3-0.

Goals from Augustine Ahinful, Daniel Addo and Isaac Asare handed the Satellites a resounding 3-0 victory over their European counterparts at the Sydney Football Stadium.

Some 25 years after that commanding triumph, Nii Odartey Lamptey has confirmed malicious attempts from unnamed officials to fix the match in favour of Russia.

“Before our quarterfinal game in Australia 1993 FIFA World Youth Championship, some people came to influence us with money so we can allow Russia to beat us before we ignored”, Nii Odartey Lamptey revealed on Atinka FM.

Brazil defeated Ghana 2:1 in the finals despite an early strike by Emmanuel Duah.