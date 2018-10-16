Arsenal Plotting To Trigger Thomas Partey's £70m Release Clause

ARSENAL are monitoring Atletico Madrid star Thomas Partey, according to reports in Spain.

The 25-year-old midfielder moved to Madrid as a teenager from Ghana in 2011 and has worked his way through the ranks at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Partey was hugely influential last season making 50 appearances for Los Rojiblancos as they beat the Gunners on the way to winning the Europa League.

But it has been a different story for the Ghana international this term as he has struggled for game time started just two La Liga games.

And with Atletico boss Diego Simeone plotting a January swoop for Juventus midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur, Partey’s opportunities could be limited even further.

Ghanasoccernet claims new Gunners boss Unai Emery could hand the all-action midfielder an escape route out of Spain.

Emery is a huge fan of Partey from his three years managing Sevilla.

The Spanish coach has plenty of midfield options but would jump at the chance to work with the midfielder in North London.

However, Paris Saint-Germain - Emery’s former club - are also reported to be interested in the 25-year-old, who has a £70million release clause in his contract.

PSG boss Thomas Tuchel has been a long-term admirer of the 17-cap Ghanaian international.

The German is keen to bolster his midfield options in January after injuries have forced to deploy defender Marquinhos in the middle of the park.

And while Arsenal have options in the middle of the park, Emery is understood to be keen on bolstering his ranks.