Kwadwo Asamoah Eyes Famous Victory In Milan Derby Over AC Milan On Sunday

Ghana midfielder, Kwadwo Asamoah wants to secure the bragging when Inter Milan travel to the San Siro to face AC Milan on Sunday.

Inter Milan looks rejuvenated before the international break and will be hoping to continue their impressive form in Europe and in the Serie A campaign

Asamoah's side have won five out of their eight matches played so far in the season.

“It’s an important game for both us and the fans, we’re working hard to find continuity, the derby is one of the most beautiful things in Italy and we want to bring it home,” he told Inter TV.

"This is the right path and we have to continue like this, after this match, there is the Champions League, but already from now, we must have a good result to do well also in the cup.

"The stadium is always full and it is important for the fans to win the derby.

"The schedule is now difficult and it is difficult to start again after the break, we have to support the fans and the teammates who make me feel good and put everything on the pitch. Even if I have to play a little, I want to give my best to help the team.”

The 29-year-old having arrived in camp on time after the international break is expected to start the game against AC Milan on Sunday.