Madagascar Heads To AFCON 2019 After Historic Qualification

Madagascans will for the first time enjoy African football as spectators backing their national team. The country on Tuesday qualified for the first time to play in the African Cup of Nations, AFCON.

The team did so in style as they became the first to join hosts Cameroon in the tournament scheduled for 2019.

They beat visiting Equatorial Guinea by a goal to nil to seal their place. The goal was scored by Thailand-based Nijiva Rakotoharimalala at the taile end of the first half.

The goal and three points subsequently shot the team up to top of Group A with 10 points. There are two more rounds of the qualifier to be honoured in November and March next year.

Also in Group A are Senegal and Sudan. The Terranga Lions also look set to book their spot if they beat Sudan in their fixture slated for later today.