Isaac Dogboe: “I Want To Take On Vargas And Roman For Unification”

WBO Super Bantamweight champion, Isaac Dogboe, says unifying the belts in the division is very high on his plans and he has already identified WBA Super Bantamweight champion, Danny Roman, and Rey Vargas who is WBC super bantamweight champion as the boxers whose titles he wants.

Dogboe defended his title against Hidenori Otake in August this year and stated his intentions at dominating the weight class on a number of occasions.

After arriving in Ghana from the United States over the weekend, Dogboe laid his plans bare in a press conference.

“The persons I want to fight mostly are Ray Vargas and Danny Roman because they have the other world titles and I do not mind who I fight first.

"But it is unlikely that I will fight Roman soon because even though, he has mentioned my names a few times in his interviews, my team and I are yet to see any concrete moves.

"I will turn my attention to Vargas now but if that does not work out too then, I will look at the top three contenders in my division.”

Do Roman or Vargas want to fight Dogboe?

Roman recently defeated Gavin McDonnel on October 6 but before the bout, he spoke to Villainfly, a boxing YouTube channel and only hinted his interest in taking on Dogboe at a point.

“I cannot say anything before this (the McDonnel bout) but hopefully, something should happen.

I am willing to take the challenge. I saw him against Magdaleno and I can say that he is a strong fighter. He managed to go past Magdaleno who is highly respected and there are no doubts about his abilities.”

​​What’s next for Dogboe?

He could be back in the ring before the end of the year. After his victory over Otake, Top Rank Vice-President, Carl Moretti, gave an indication of such plans.