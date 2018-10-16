Hearts Pull Out Of Four Team Tournament

Accra Hearst of Oak has withdrawn from participating in the upcoming African Community Cup which has been scheduled to feature four top clubs from Nigeria and Ghana.

Two clubs had earlier been selected from the two countries to compete for the ultimate prize. Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak are the teams which are expected to represent Ghana with Enugu Rangers and Rivers United selected from Nigeria.

In a twitter post by the club, the Phobians have declared that they will no longer participate in the four-team tournament. According to the Accra based club, the organizers of the competition have repeatedly failed to make payment deadlines.

The Accra based club say even though they were interested to play in the tournament, they have no other option than to pull out due to organizers inability to fulfil their promises.