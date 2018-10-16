Member Of Parliament Linked To Take Over Karela United

An unnamed Member of Parliament is set to take over Ghana Premier League side, Karela United following the death of its founder and president senator David Brigidi.

A source who spoke Sportsnewsgh.com revealed that the member of parliament is from the governing New Patriotic Party. has been linked to the club but his identity remains undisclosed.

"Top member of the ruling government of Ghana will take over Karela United but with certain reasons I can’t disclose his name to you now, what I can tell you is that he from New Patriotic Party."

The board of directors will take a decision on who heads the club after the burial of senator Brigidi.

Karela was promoted to the top flight in the 2017/18 season.