2019 AFCON Qualifiers:Tunisia, Guinea, Senegal, Madagascar, Algeria …These Countries To Book Qualification Today?

The first qualifiers for the finals of Cameroon 2019 Cup of Nations, the first of 24 teams, could be known this Tuesday on the occasion of the fourth round of playoffs.

Here is the complete point on the various selections that can validate their ticket for Cameroon in the coming hours.

Group A

This chicken could deliver the whole of its verdict on Tuesday as Senegal and surprise Madagascar already have one foot and four toes in Cameroon. For the Barea (pictured), it will be enough to confirm by winning at home against Equatorial Guinea. For its part, Senegal will need to return with the 3 points of his trip to Sudan while counting on a defeat of Equatorial Guinea. Given the look of the first leg, this scenario seems possible even if the Lions will face a rain of absentees, most certainly Sadio Mané.

Group B

Despite a draw conceded Saturday at home against Burundi (0-0), Mali can also qualify provided they win on the field of Swallows while hoping that Gabon does not leave South Sudan with the victory.

Group D

Algeria is entirely master of its destiny. To validate their presence in the finals, the Fennecs will have to make them go and win in Benin regardless of the outcome of Gambia-Togo.

Group H

Author of a faultless with 9 points out of 9 possible, Guinea also has a good shot to play. For that, it will be necessary to impose in Rwanda while hoping that the Central African Republic does not beat the Ivory Coast. Elephants can also qualify if they impose and that Rwanda does not beat Guinea (they will necessarily advance the Central African Republic in the balance of direct confrontations).

Group J

With 3 victories in 3 games, Tunisia has a boulevard and the Carthage Eagles will be officially qualified if they win again against Niger. Given the narrow victory gained (1-0) in the first leg, this trip does not announce any rest for the men of Faouzi Benzarti who have not gone far to concede a draw at home and who must always without Wahbi Khazri and Ali Maaloul, injured, and with the suspension of Shailene Chaalali, excluded in the first leg.

Note that a draw may also be enough for Tunisians if at the same time, Swaziland does not beat Egypt. Moreover, the Pharaohs can also qualify in case of success coupled with a win or draw of Tunisia.

Group L

There is little talk but Uganda also has the opportunity to qualify if it wins in Lesotho while Tanzania does not win against Cape Verde. Returning to the CAN in 2017 after 39 years of absence, the Cranes would confirm their rise to power on a continental scale.

Tuesday, October 16th

11.30, Madagascar-Equatorial Guinea [Group A]

12.00, Comoros-Morocco [Group B]

12.30, Malawi-Cameroon [Group B]

13.00, Burundi-Mali [Group C]

13.00, South Sudan-Gabon [Group C]

13.00, Swaziland-Egypt, [Group J]

1:30 pm, Rwanda-Guinea [Group H]

1:30 pm, Seychelles-South Africa [Group E]

2 pm, Central African Republic-Côte d’Ivoire [Group H]

2 pm, Tanzania-Cape Verde [Group L ]

15h, Benin-Algeria [Group D]

15h, Niger-Tunisia [Group J]

16h, Lesotho-Uganda [Group L]

16:30, Gambia-Togo [Group D]

17h, Libya-Nigeria [Group E]

17h, Zimbabwe- DR Congo [Group G]

17h, Botswana-Burkina Faso [Group I]

17h, Mauritania-Angola [Group I]

17h, Namibia-Mozambique [Group K]

17h30, Sudan-Senegal [Group A]

18h, Liberia-Congo [Group G]

As a reminder, the Sierra Leone-Ghana meeting was cancelled.

