Thomas Partey On The Verge Of Leaving Atletico Madrid

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah / Modern Ghana
According to reports in Spain, Ghanaian midfielder, Thomas Partey is considering a January exit from Atletico de Madrid.

The 25-year-old has had limited playing in the ongoing season after the arrival of Thomas Lemar from AS Monaco in the summer.

Partey has started just two La Liga matches from a possible eight so far this season and is said by the report to considering a move elsewhere for more game-time.

However, reports have also emerged that the Madrid based club will sign Chelsea and former Barcelona star Cesc Fabregas as a replacement for the Ghanaian.

According to the Marca, Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain are the two possible destinations for Thomas Partey.

