18 minutes ago

Patrick Twumasi Cleared Fit To Play Against Celta Vigo

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah / Modern Ghana
Ghanaian forward, Patrick Twumasi has been declared fit ahead Deportivo Alaves League match against Celta Vigo on Friday.

The 25-year-old missed Alaves League matches against Getafe, Levante and Real Madrid through an ankle injury.

The promising youngster had been nursing the injury for the past three weeks but made a return to training days go.

He is expected to be named Coach Abelardo Fernández’s squad to travel for the game at the Balaídos.

The 24-year-old was excluded in the Black Stars squad to face Sierra Leone due to his injury.

Twumasi joined the La Liga side in the summer from Young Boys FC.

