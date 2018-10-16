Ghanaian forward, Patrick Twumasi has been declared fit ahead Deportivo Alaves League match against Celta Vigo on Friday. The 25-year-old missed Alaves Leagu...
Patrick Twumasi Cleared Fit To Play Against Celta Vigo
Ghanaian forward, Patrick Twumasi has been declared fit ahead Deportivo Alaves League match against Celta Vigo on Friday.
The 25-year-old missed Alaves League matches against Getafe, Levante and Real Madrid through an ankle injury.
The promising youngster had been nursing the injury for the past three weeks but made a return to training days go.
He is expected to be named Coach Abelardo Fernández’s squad to travel for the game at the Balaídos.
The 24-year-old was excluded in the Black Stars squad to face Sierra Leone due to his injury.
Twumasi joined the La Liga side in the summer from Young Boys FC.