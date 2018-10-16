Patrick Twumasi Cleared Fit To Play Against Celta Vigo

Ghanaian forward, Patrick Twumasi has been declared fit ahead Deportivo Alaves League match against Celta Vigo on Friday.

The 25-year-old missed Alaves League matches against Getafe, Levante and Real Madrid through an ankle injury.

The promising youngster had been nursing the injury for the past three weeks but made a return to training days go.

He is expected to be named Coach Abelardo Fernández’s squad to travel for the game at the Balaídos.

The 24-year-old was excluded in the Black Stars squad to face Sierra Leone due to his injury.

Twumasi joined the La Liga side in the summer from Young Boys FC.