Rashid Sumaila Gears Up For Red Star Belgrade Serbian Cup Clash Against Dinamo Vranje

Ghana defender Rashid Sumaila has been has been training ahead of Red Star Belgrade Serbian Cup match against Dinamo Vranje on Wednesday.

Red Stars will be looking to continue from where they left off over the weekend after their friendly 10-o win over lower-tier side Dinamo Pancevo.

Sumaila, who featured in the friendly encounter, will be hoping to keep his place in the team when they come up against Dinamo Vranje in the round of 16 of the Serbian Cup at the Stadion Yumco on Wednesday.

Before the international break, Red Star recorded a 2-1 win over Zemun in the SuperLiga but Sumaila did not make the trip after he was left out of the squad but his impressive showing against Dinamo Pancevo could earn him a place in the starting lineup.

He joined the side on a season-long loan deal in the summer from Kuwaiti side Al Qadsia.

