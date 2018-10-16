Medeama Coach Samuel Boadu Laughs Off Kotoko's Kwasi Donsu Push

Medeama coach Samuel Boadu has laughed off Asante Kotoko's interest in star man Kwasi Donsu, insisting the Ghanaian giants lack the financial muscle to afford him.

The midfield supremo is on the wish-list of new coach C.K Akunnor following a fabulous campaign in the Ghanaian top-flight.

Donsu has emerged as Medeama's poster boy for the past three seasons and continues to earn rave reviews for his sublime displays.

Kotoko have never ruled out a move for the former Berekum Arsenal star despite failing to sign him after several attempts in the past.

But Medeama coach Samuel Boadu thinks the Porcupine Warriors should be concentrating their money on improving other key areas of their team and not on a lucrative deal for Donsu.

'Kotoko can't buy any player from Medeama. They can't buy any player of Moses Parker," he told Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM.

'Kotoko should check the price tag of our players and they won't even dare come close.

'Gone are the days they bought our players but not now. They should forget about Kwasi Donsu whom I'm hearing they are interested in.

'They can't buy him nor any other player.'

Donsu appears to be done and dusted with local football with his eyes firmly glazed on a move abroad.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com