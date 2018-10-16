Normalisation Committee To Meet CAF This Week

The Ghana Football Association Normalization Committee wants special dispensation from CAF in confirms clubs for the 2019 inter-clubs competitions.

The Dr. Kofi Amoah led committee would be meeting CAF Executives, during their visit to Ghana this week to firm up plans for Africa Women's Cup of Nations (AWCON), to take concrete decisions on the matter.

The Ghana Premier League was suspended indefinitely after the airing of the investigate piece by journalist Anas Armeyaw Anas where some officials were captured on video engaged in corrupt practices.

Government decided to shut down the Ghana Football Association and started the process to liquidate the body but for a FIFA order.

The CAF deadline for Football Associations to confirm their representatives for the Champions League and Confederation Cup elapsed on Monday, 15 October, 2018.

''Due to our current situation, we have written to CAF to find an amicable solution to the problem, but we are yet to receive response from them,'' Normalization Committee spokesperson Dan Kwaku Yeboah said.

"In view of the fact that, AWCON would be hosted in Ghana, all the executives of CAF would be in Ghana this week, so we would meet them to discuss the issue," he added.

