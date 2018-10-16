New Edubiase United Striker Abdul Basit Joins Irish Side Ballymena United

Irish club Ballymena United have announced the signing of Ghanaian forward Abdul Basit Umar.

The 18-year-old joins the Sky Blues on a season loan with the option to purchase from Ghanaian second-tier outfit New Edubiase United.

Basit had been signed and cleared on the transfer deadline date but due to prolonged processes of his work permit, the Northern Ireland side only confirmed the deal today.

The Ghana U20 striker guided the Black Satellites to qualify for the upcoming U20 AFCON after leading the team to beat Algeria and Benin.

Ballymena are currently on 4th position on the NIFL and Basit is expected to guide them to the top.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com