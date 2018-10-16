Asante Kotoko Will Win League Title Should 2018 GHPL Restart - Communications Director

The Communication Director of Asante Kotoko, Lawyer Sarfo Duku has emphatically said that the Porcupine Warriors will clinch the league title should the 2018 Zylofon Premier League resume now.

The Ghana Premier League abruptly came to an end after the premiering of the Anas Aremyaw 'Number 12' video that has shaken the core of Ghana football.

The Ghana Premier League giants finished 4th after the first round of the league on 24 points but were three points adrift the first position held by Ashantigold on 27 points.

However, Sarfo Duku also added that Asante Kotoko have a lot to do if they are to win the Champions League, a target set for C.K Akonnor to achieve within the shortest possible time.

“When the Ghana Premier league resumes Asante Kotoko SC will win the league after 10 matches” Sarfo Duku boldly declared on Asempa FM.

“Anyone who follows Asante Kotoko SC will admit that we are on course. However, we need to do more if we want to conquer Africa”

He also showered praises on Naby Keita Laye who is expected to be handed a contract the club once C.K Akonnor sanctions it.

“Asante Kotoko SC has the original” Naby Keita” according to the fans. He is a very good player. The fans are loving him already. Let see what the coach will say about him” he added.