Asante Kotoko Have No Leader On The Field Of Player - Daniel Nii Adjei

Former Asante Kotoko midfielder, Daniel Nii Adjei believes his former employers lack a leader on the field of play.

According to the former TP Mazembe and Wydad Casablanca midfielder, he had the opportunity to learn a lot from other senior players when joined the club.

"I met a lot of matured and experienced players at Kotoko during our time so I was even scared to talk to them but they accepted us and helped us a lot. They taught us a lot and it helped me," he told Ashh FM.

"Currently I don't see a leader on the field of play in the Kotoko team. The players need a leader to lead and Control them on the field when playing."

CK Akunnor who has been appointed on a three-year deal have been tasked to conquer Africa.

However, the 30-year-old believes the club will continue to fail in Africa if they don't keep their best players.

"It is not possible the Coach (CK Akunnor) can win and conquer Africa as he is been tasked to do so.

"For Kotoko to win trophies in Africa, they should have time for the players and also stop sacking the old, matured and experienced players in the team.

"The young players in the team are doing well and they (management) must give them time to mature very well because they are very good.

"The standard of the league has is low because there are a lot of young players in the league...the young players need to learn from the matured and experienced players," he added.