Asante Kotoko Cannot Sign Any Player From Medeama SC - Coach Samuel Boadu

Coach of Medeama SC, Samuel Boadu has given the clearest indication that Asante Kotoko cannot buy any of their star players presently.

According to him, the era where the Ghana Premier League giants easily purchase players from the Tarkwa-based club is over.

"Kotoko can’t buy any player from Medeama,” Samuel Boadu told Oyera FM in Kumasi.

"They can’t buy any player of Moses Parker.

"Kotoko should check the price tag of our players and they won’t even dare come close,”

"Gone are the days they bought our players but not now.

"They should forget about Kwasi Donsu who am hearing they are interested in.

"They can’t buy him nor any other player.