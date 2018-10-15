Normalization Committee Urged To Seek For Sponsorship For GHPL

Former Asante Kotoko skipper, Daniel Nii Adjei has implored the FIFA/CAF Normalization Committee to seek for sponsorship for the Ghana Premier League.

The country's top flight has been without a sponsor for the past three years until when Zylofon Cash was named as the headline sponsor of the Ghana Premier League.

Ghana football has been put on hold following the airing of the Anas Aremeyaw Anas 'Number 12' documentary which exposed the corruption that had engulfed the Ghana Premier League.

With all football activities set to resume next year, the former TP Mazembe midfield kingpin has called in the committee to seek for sponsorship of the country's top flight.

"The Normalization Committee should search for sponsorships for the teams," he said.

He further urged the committee to make player welfare a priority.

"The committee should also make the welfare of the players a priority and I think Ghana football will go far again."