C.K Akunnor Pledges To Improve Asante Kotoko Goal-scoring Rate

Head coach of Asante Kotoko, Charles Kwablan Akonnor has vowed to improve on the conversion rate of the club after leading the Porcupines to a 3-1 win over Save African Child FC in Kumasi on Sunday.

The former Black Stars skipper who took over mantle this month, says his team must create many chances and score as many goals as possible.

Tapsoba Mohammed cancelled his colleague Austine Uzo’s 3rd-minute opener with an own goal in the 20th minute before Frederick Boateng put Kotoko ahead in the 29th minute.

SAC FC captain Amos Benedict deflected Kwame Bonsu’s shot into his own net in the 87th minute to complete an afternoon in which the Porcupines dominated possession, created numerous goal-scoring opportunities and also exhibited great organisational abilities.

The international friendly was Kotoko’s 8th after the suspension of the Ghana Premier League, and the Porcupines have bagged in 16 goals in all, representing an average of 2 goals in every game.

“It is good for the players to create many chances in a game," said Akonnor at the post-match press conference. "It is a good sign, especially in team building. We will work harder to get the goals.”

“I was very excited with the general output of my players. Hopefully, they would display more brilliance in our subsequent friendlies.”

Akonnor made eight changes to the starting line-up used against the Black Stars in the friendly game two days earlier, and the coach gave the reason;

“There is the need for us to give chances to every player, and that was the rationale behind the changes in my set-up.”