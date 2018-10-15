Edwin Okyere Boateng Resign As Kotoko Communication Team Member

Communications team member of Asante Kotoko, Edwin Okyere Boateng has resigned from the club.

Okyere tendered in his resignation on Monday, citing his tight schedule which, he said, would not allow him enough time to execute his duties to the club.

A statement signed by the Director of Communications of the club, Samuel Sarfo Duku (Esq), has welcomed the decision and thanked Okeyere Boateng for his contributions to the club while wishing him well in his future endeavours.

“Management has taken notice of the resignation of Mr. Edwin Okyere Boateng, who until his resignation, was a member of the Communications Team of the club”, the statement reads.

“Management has by this statement, accepted his resignation. We are grateful for his efforts during his short stint with the Communications Team and wish him well in his future endeavours."