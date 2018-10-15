Caleb Ekuban Vows To Fight For Place At Trabzonspor

Trabzonspor forward Caleb Ekuban is determined to fight for a place in the team despite playing just 24 minutes since joining on loan from Leeds United.

Th Ghanaian has struggled to overtake Burak Yilmaz and Hugo Rodallega, with the duo being in red-hot form.

Ekuban has since struggled to command a regular playing time in the team but has vowed to work his way up to the top.

'I fell behind Burak [Yilmaz] and [Hugo] Rodallega in the pecking order but are will not run from the battle,' he said.

'I will fight for my place in the team.

'I believe the manager will reward me and give me playing time.

'I love competition and know I will win back the shirt.'

