Werder Bremen Manager Florian Kohfeldt Lavish Praise On Ghanaian Youngster Jonah Osabutey

Werder Bremen coach Florian Kohfeldt has heaped praise on Ghanaian youngster Jonah Osabutey after scoring his first goal for the club in their friendly win over lower-tier side Osnabruck.

The 20-year-old scored the winner in the friendly against Osnabruck on Friday night in his first game for the senior side after playing with the juniors for about one year.

Kohfeldt who has been observing the junior team player since his return from injury says he is happy for the former Tema Youth forward.

"I am very happy for Jonah Osabutey, that we won, that he made the goal, I am very pleased," He said after the game. "Osabutey was injured for a long time, then he is someone who does not come from Bremen and it is also harder to find contact," he added.

"It does not mean, however, that he's ranged closer to the team or something, Please do not interpret anything wrong. But I'm just happy for him. I know what a good boy he is, that's why he's here and makes the goal. "

The attacker was given the chance to impress and demonstrate that he can deliver with the senior side and he showed the coach that he can play among the seniors when given the chance.

In front of 3,984 spectators at the Bremen Bridge stadium, Kevin Mohwald put the Green-White in the lead before the break with a magnificent shot from the penalty area in the 25th minute.

After the restart, the hosts dominated the action and rewarded by Bashkim Renneke with the equalizer in the 52nd minute.

The Ghanaian ensured that Werder struck back with Osabutey heading in a cross from Christian Gross on 70 minutes.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com