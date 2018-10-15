Jonathan Osabutey Excited To Score Debut Goal At Werder Bremen

Ghanaian youngster Jonathan Osabutey says he is happy to score his first senior goal for Bundesliga side Werder Bremen in their friendly win over Osnabruck.

The former Ghana U-20 forward scored the winner as Werder Bremen defeated the lower tier side 2-1 on Friday night.

The 20-year-old striker said after the game he was elated to be part of the team.

"I'm happy I'm part of this team and scored my first goal," Osabutey said in a post-match interview.

The ex-Tema Youth striker is looking at breaking into the senior side after recovering from injury.

The attacker was given the chance to impress and demonstrate that he can deliver with the senior side and he showed the coach that he can play among the seniors when given the opportunity.

Kevin Mohwald put the Green-White in the lead before the break with a magnificent shot from the penalty area in the 25th minute.

After the restart, the hosts dominated the action and rewarded by Bashkim Renneke with the equalizer in the 52nd minute.

The Ghanaian ensured that Werder struck back with Osabutey heading in a cross from Christian Gross on 70 minutes.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com