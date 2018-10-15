Pacific Heroes Coach Petros Koukouras Dismisses Hearts of Oak Coaching Job Link Reports

Head coach of Pacific Heroes FC Petros Koukouras has debunked claims that he is on his way to Hearts of Oak.

The Accra-based giants are without a substantive coach since sacking Henry Wellington some months ago.

However, reports have linked Greek trainer Koukouras to the Rainbow club but the 30-year old gaffer has distanced himself from the reports claiming that he has not been contacted by any Hearts of Oak official to take up the job.

'I have no information about this rumour circulating in the media.' he exclusively told BOSS 93.7 FM in Kumasi.

'Of course when someone is coming to coach in Ghana,He has in mind that he wants to coach one of the big clubs like Hearts of Oak but no official of the said club has contacted me to take up the job,''

'Currently, i have a contract with my team(Pacific Heroes FC) and I have to respect that,'

'If Hearts needs my services,they should talk to my agent or probably consultancy team because everything has to be in a professional way. We can't just jump from team to team,'

Koukouras, has previously worked for Apolon Pontou and AE Sparti in Greece and Reading FC in England.

He also served as technical director and head coach for Desn Football Academy, a private Academy in Ghina.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com