Boakye-Yiadom Eager To Play In English Premier League

Ghana international, Richmond Boakye-Yiadom has expressed his eagerness to play in the English Premier League.

The Red Stars Belgrade forward has been consistently linked with a move to England after his incredible form in the 2016/17 season scoring 42 goals in 51 appearances.

However, after rejoining Red Stars Belgrade in the summer from China, the 25-year-old says it will be a dream to play in England indicating that there are serious talks ongoing.

“I think is the dream of most of the players to play in England but I think this season may move to England is going to happen,” Boakye told Sportsworld.com. ”I’m not going to give details but it will surely happen before January,”

”In two-three months it will happen, it’s not that I am going to hope for, it will happen,” Boakye-Yiadom added while smiling.

Commenting on his return to the Serbian league after spending just six months in the Chinese Super League with Jiangsu Suning, the former Juventus striker said ”I don’t think a club will sell a player and buy him back in six months if there isn’t something on the pipeline,”

”But we are both going to work together and I will give my best for it to happen and like I said latest January it has to happen,”

He continued ”For me, I always give my works credit to God because he knows the reason why I will go to China and leave in the next six months it means he has already prepared something for me so I just have to give in the effort,

The player had mentioned in the interview that playing for any of the middle berth premiership clubs would see him make a move to the top teams in the subsequent seasons once he performs well.

"I am not willing to say this team or that but I am ready to play for any of the premiership teams because you can see the English Premiership is one of the best leagues in the world, tomorrow you can find out that West Ham United is beating Manchester United so it doesn’t matter the team you play.

"The most important thing is to get into the system and you deliver me the middle class and you can find the big clubs coming for you,”

"I have a game against Liverpool in the Champions League so I think that game is one of the games that I should show to everybody that the game is ready to play in the Premiership,”