12 minutes ago | Sports News

Amputees’ Demonstration On Hold

Theodore Viwotor
Following a last-minute intervention, the planned demonstration by the members of the Amputee Football team, the Black Challenge, has been put on hold awaiting discussions between the Sports Ministry and the leadership of the Amputee Football Association.

The demonstration, planned for Monday, October 15, was to impress on government to ensure that the team makes it to the world cup in Mexico from October 24 to November 5,

With the last minute intervention, the players are now waiting to hear from their leadership about their plight as they continue their non-residential training.

Ghana is billed to play Argentina, France and Italy in Group B at the World Cup and pundits predict Ghana could win.

A ban from international competitions also looms if Ghana fails to make it to the prestigious competition.

