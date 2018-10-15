C.K. Akonnor To Take Charge Of Player Transfers At Kotoko – Club PRO

The Public Relations Officer of Asante Kotoko, Lawyer Sarfo Duku says head coach of the club, C.K Akonnor will handle all player transfers at the club.

The former Hearts of Oak and Ashgold gaffer was named as the substantive coach of the club on a three-year deal earlier this month.

According to Mr. Duku, the club is ready to offer contracts to players that the gaffer recommends.

“You see player recruitment is under the jurisdiction of the coach. If the coach recommends this or that player to us that he is satisfied then we shall go ahead to examine those players medically and offer them contracts,” Sarfo Duku said after Asante Kotoko’s 3-11 win over SAC FC on Sunday.

“But for now the coach hasn’t said anything and so we still have to wait for him to so,” he added.

“I embrace people that involve me in the signing of players and so if you buy a player without my knowledge, I’d have issues,” he declared.

The Porcupine Warriors defeated Burkina Faso side Save African Child 3-1 in an international friendly on Sunday at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Coach Akunor and his team are preparing feverishly for the uncertain return of domestic football with a couple of friendlies.