Jordan Ayew Urged To Step Up His Performance AT Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace chairman, Steve Parish has called on Jordan Ayew to take advantage of Christian Benteke's absence to start scoring.

The Belgian international has been ruled out until January with a knee injury and have undergone a minor surgery earlier this week to try and solve the troublesome problem.

And according to Parish, he expects the Swansea City loanee to grab such a golden opportunity and carry the club on his chest and start bagging in the goals while he hopes Benteke will come back sooner.

Ayew is yet to score a goal for Palace after five Premier League appearances after joining them in the summer.

“You will get them [injuries], and other people have got to take their chance,” he said.

“Christian [Benteke] will come back, and hopefully he might come back sooner, and we are hopeful that with a fair wind we might get him back before January.

“These things aren’t always an exact science, timing wise, so we are hopeful that we may get him back sooner, and of course we have Connor [Wickham], who came back against Dulwich, and Alex [Sorloth] and Jordan [Ayew], so we have got other players who have got to step up and take their chance.”