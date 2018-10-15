Kotoko Ready To Splash Billions To Sign Players For CK Akonnor

Kumasi Asante Kotoko Greater Accra Representative, Edmund Ackah has revealed that the Chief Executive Officer of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Dr. Kwame Kyei has set aside billions of cedis to be used to sign players for the club if head coach, Charles Kwabena Akonnor request for a new acquisition.

Kotoko’s new management team led by General Manager George Amoako are poised to bring back the club’s glory days to ensure they conquer the local scene as well as take the African Continent by storm.

In the absence of competitive football in the country, the Porcupine Warriors are one arguably the most in-form club in terms of friendly matches played.

After winning a doubleheader Super Clash against Accra Hearts of Oak, the club went ahead to play a five all aggregate with Obuasi Ashanti Gold.

They boast of a good squad with a lot of good players who can do damage to any team they come up against.

Despite the team enjoying a good spell, the club’s Greater Accra rep, Edmund Ackah says they club could be signing some more players to boost the squad. According to him, the funds have been made available for any new signing that the coach will request for.

“Our Executive Chairman (Dr. Kwame Kyei) has set aside money for recruitment to beef up of the squad if the coach wants”, Edmund Ackah said in an interview with Fox FM.

He continued “It is not that the money is with him, he has given the money to us (management), I was there when the money was transferred into Kotoko’s account”.

The Kumasi based club played a friendly match with the Black Stars of Ghana last Friday. They lost the game by 3:0.

They played another friendly with Burkinabe side, Save African Club. Their resurgence under new coach CK Akonnor is set to continue as clubs await the resumption of the local league.