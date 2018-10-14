2019 AFCON qualifier: Guinea Bissau came from a goal down to beat their Zambian

Guinea Bissau came from a goal down to beat their Zambian counterparts by two goals to one in the 2019 Cameroon AFCON group (K) fixture played in that country this evening.

Justin Shonga scored for Zambia with a stunning freekick in the 12th minute before Guinea Bissau equalized through a Stoppilla Sunzu's own goal in the 52nd minute.

Zambia's defence that struggled throughout the match relaxed after conceding giving a life-line to Guinea Bissau who scored a winner through Tonny Silva in the 61st minute.

The win for Guinea Bissau has pushed them to the top of group (K) on seven points, three better than Zambia, Namibia and Mozambique who are all tied on four points.

However, the leadership of the group may change on Tuesday as Namibia will be hosting Mozambique in their fourth fixture of the group.

The Chipolopolo boys' next fixture in the 2019 AFCON qualifiers is against Mozambique away on the 16th of November this year before rapping it up against Namibia at home on March 22nd 2019.

This also marks the first loss for the Chipolopolo under the Belgium born coach Sven Vandenbroeck.

