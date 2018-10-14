Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko came from a goal down to defeat Burkinabe side Save African Child 3-1 in an international friendly played at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday.

Austin Uzo gave SAC FC the lead on three minutes but the lead lasted for 17 minutes as Kotoko restored parity courtesy an own goal scored by Tapsoba Mohammed.

Nine minutes later Fredrick Boateng gave the Porcupines the lead and it lasted till halftime.

The second half was very cagey as both sides struggled to create scoring opportunities. However, Kotoko persisted and grabbed the third goal through another own goal scored by Amos Benedict.

The win is Charles Akonnor's first as Asante Kotoko manager.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com