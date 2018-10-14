Sackey And Wasiru Get Ready To Rumble

WBO Africa super bantamweight champion, Isaac Sackey and his challenger, Wasiru Mohammed who holds the Ghana national title are ready to rumble at the indoor facility of the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra.

The two classic boxers cheered by their fans made their respective weights on Friday at packed press conference at the Alisa Hotel.

Wasiru was first to step on the scales and he weighed 119Ibs, while Sackey came in at 121Ibs.

Shortly after the weigh-in, the two boxers spoke to the media and they both promised fireworks.

Wasiru said, “This is the chance I have been looking for and I will definitely take that title away from Sackey no matter. I have prepared very well so my fans should in their numbers.”

Sackey said he is confident of retaining his belt, “I’m the champion and I have to retain my strap. I don’t want to talk much but what I can say is, Wasiru has not gotten to my level.

The coaches Akai Nettey, who handles Sackey and Lartekwei Lartey who trains Wasiru also had the chance to brag and it was exciting.



The manager of Wasiru, Ellis Quashiga said titles will swallow his boxer, while the manager of Sackey replied that they are going to tame Wasiru and change his name. The action is tonight.



The upcoming card is been put together by E&J Promotions has some undercards which boxing fans cannot miss.