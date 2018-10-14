German Press Want Low To Be Sacked

There were multiple calls for a change of manager in the German press following Saturday night's Nations League hammering at the hands of Holland.

Joachim Low's stock appears to have plummeted as Germany boss, with the 3-0 loss coming just months after a dreadful showing at the World Cup where the defending champions failed to progress beyond the group stage.

Bild ran an article titled: 'The belief in Low disappears'. Meanwhile, Spiegel Online went with an equally pessimistic message: 'It will not get better'.

Despite the emphatic nature of the scoreline, both Bild and Spiegel made the point that Germany were not as bad on the night as Holland's margin of victory suggests.

And the German FA chief Reinhard Grindel essentially guaranteed Low would be in the job for the next five weeks said: 'Our focus is on France on Tuesday and Holland in November'.

He added that the priority is 'standing together on and off the pitch'.

But it has also been stated that Low is fast running out of time as this is the latest on a long list of poor results — Saudi Arabia, Sweden and Peru are the only teams Germany have beaten in the past 12 months.

Low's excuse for Germany's lack of form before the World Cup was that he had been experimenting in friendlies to give himself tactical options at Russia 2018.

That experimentation clearly did not work and the problem now, as pointed out by Bild, is that the Nations League games are not friendlies.