AFCON 2019 qualifiers: Kenya won 2-0 to extend lead in Group F

Kenya made a giant step towards their ambitions of making it to the Africa Cup of Nations final after 14 years absence with a 2-0 emphatic victory over Ethiopia at the Kasarani stadium on Sunday.

The Harambee Stars capitalized on their dominance over Walias to open the scoring of the encounter in the 23rd minute when Michael Olunga beautifully connected Eric Johanna Omondi's pass.

Four minutes later, Omondi with a sublime finish made it 2-0 to the hosts.

Kenya could have ended the first half with four or five goals up but they failed to make the opportunities that came their way count subsequently.

Sebastien MignÃ©'s side completed the triumphant victory on the 67th minute when skipper Victor Wanyama scored from the spot to make it 3-0.

Kenya are now on 7 points as they await a decision from the Confederation of African Football (CAF) as to whether Sierra Leone would be thrown out of the competition or not.

Sierra Leone Football Association are currently suspended by FIFA following Government interference.

If the West African side are disqualified from the qualifiers, the Harambee Stars will be confirmed as one of the teams to participate in the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon next year.

Also, if Sierra Leone are not thrown out it means the Eastern Africa nation will have to at least win one of their remaining two matches to book their ticket for the Africa's flagship tournament in 2019.

